Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks look to end 10-game skid against Cardinals

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (27-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-32, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Cardinals -129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks are 9-11 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 12-12 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Yadier Molina leads the team with a mark of .542.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 extra base hits and is batting .229.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs and is slugging .539.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .200 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Harrison Bader: (rib), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Dakota Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#End Game#Rbis#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Nl West#Associated Press#Rbis#Nl Central#Bottom Line#Fanduel Sportsbook Line#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchillicothetimesbulletin.com

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (15-20) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22) Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series at Chase Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions. These teams exchanged clobberings...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Locastro batting eighth Sunday for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Tim Locastro as their starting center fielder for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Locastro will play center field and bat eighth, while Nick Heath takes a seat. Locastro has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel today and is projected for 10.2 fantasy points against the Nationals.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Erick Fedde sharp as Nationals top Diamondbacks

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, change Nationals’ recent record; smaller changes elsewhere. Erick Fedde shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks through seven innings and pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez’s home run started a three-run rally in the eighth inning in the Washington Nationals’ 3-0 win at Phoenix on Sunday. Fedde (3-4) allowed only three...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Doubles in loss

Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals. Vogt has started two of the last three games and will have an opportunity for consistent at-bats after the Diamondbacks placed Carson Kelly (toe) on the 10-day injured list. He and Daulton Varsho will share the catching position while Kelly is unavailable.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 5/16: Congratulations

[D’backs.com] Escobar’s 2-HR, 7-RBI night powers D-backs - As the list of D-backs players on the injured list grows, manager Torey Lovullo is keeping a positive mindset. There are numerous young players getting opportunities to prove themselves and earn a place in the big leagues. This can be fun to watch, even if it doesn’t lead to immediate results. Don’t forget about the more experienced guys in Arizona’s lineup, though. They’re looking to make an impact, too, in the absence of some key contributors. Eduardo Escobar provided a reminder of that Saturday night, as he broke out with a pair of home runs and a career-high-tying seven RBIs to power the D-backs to an 11-4 win over the Nationals at Chase Field. Entering the night, Escobar was mired in a 1-for-34 slump over his previous 10 games.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Series Preview #14: Diamondbacks @ Dodgers

The Dodgers have suffered a slew of injuries especially to their pitching staff, and primarily to their relief pitching. You can see their entire injury list here. While I don't expect any Diamondback fans to shed any tears over their misfortune, it's still important to note the extent of their injuries.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could face four-week absence

Cabrera (hamstring) said he was feeling better Saturday and is hopeful surgery will not be required, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Cabrera also acknowledged that doctors told him he could potentially be out at least four weeks due to the injury. The 35-year-old infielder has appeared at third base (27 games) and first base (nine) for the Diamondbacks.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Diamondbacks, Madison Bumgarner ready to visit Dodgers

Madison Bumgarner looks like his old self of late, turning back the clock with a dominating run of pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks. His latest chance to show he's still an elite ace comes Monday when the Diamondbacks open a four-game series on the road against the veteran's old nemesis, theLos Angeles Dodgers. In 37 appearances (36 starts) against the Dodgers, mostly as a member of the San Francisco Giants, the 31-year-old is 15-14 with a 2.74 ERA in 230 1/3 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Removed with right shoulder injury

Weaver left Sunday's game against the Nationals with right shoulder discomfort. Weaver allowed a hit and two walks while striking out three in four scoreless innings prior to his removal from Sunday's game. It's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for his next outing. Weaver tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road Friday against Colorado.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Struggling Nationals aim for series win vs. Diamondbacks

The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks vie for a three-game series victory on Sunday as a means to get back on track after recent struggles. The Diamondbacks improved to 2-9 in their last 11 games after posting an 11-4 win in Phoenix on Saturday night. That decision came one day afterthey sustained a 17-2 loss to the Nationals.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start

Widener threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Widener threw two sessions this past week, 51 pitches in a simulated game Thursday followed by Saturday's 30-pitch bullpen, and will head to Reno to commence a rehab stint. He'll throw about 75 pitches Tuesday and be re-evaluated for a possible return to Arizona's rotation.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers 05/17/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18) seem to be turning things around despite losing Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins as -150 home favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23) next in a key four-game set beginning on Monday after winning four of their last five, and they opened as -183 favorites for the series opener at Chavez Ravine (how the moneyline works).
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Falls just short of win

Frankoff hurled 4.2 innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Frankoff's first appearance of the campaign was also his first big-league start. He tossed only 49 of 90 pitches for strikes and threw two wild pitches but managed to hold the Nationals to only two runs over 4.2 frames. The right-hander could have earned a win thanks to a big performance from Arizona's offense, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after loading the bases. It remains to be seen if Frankoff will get another start. If he does, it could come on the road against the Dodgers on Thursday.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Marlins vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds (May 16)

With the series coming to a close, the Dodgers will look to claim another win at home versus the Marlins. The Miami Marlins haven’t played well on the road, but a win here will boost morale as they head to Philadelphia. The 0-3 SP Pablo Lopez will take the mound...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/16/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Pick Prediction 5/16/2021. Giants at Pirates—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates to play under the total of eight runs. On the mound for San Francisco will be Alex Wood. The lefthander in his five starts has an ERA of 1.80 and WHIP of 0.80. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. Mitch Keller counters for the Pirates. The righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts. Pittsburgh batting only .191 against lefthanders. In their past five games Giants hitting only .183 against righthanders. Pirates under in three of four. Giants under in four of five. Play San Francisco and Pittsburgh under eight.
MLBPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Hops' Carroll's season ends with injury

The Diamondbacks organization's top prospect injures shoulder in May 10 game against Eugene.Hillsboro Hops standout center fielder and rising Arizona Diamondbacks organization prospect Corbin Carroll's 2021 season is over. The 2019 first round pick and consensus pick as the top prospect in Arizona's farm system will undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the 2021 season. Carroll injured his non-throwing shoulder while hitting a solo home run during a May 10 game versus the Eugene Emeralds. Hops manager Vince Harrison echoed everyone in the organization's sentiment in an interview May 17, speaking to the disappointment everyone...
MLBWashington Times

Fedde's arm, Hernandez's homer push Nationals past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — It seemed that Erick Fedde’s spot in Washington’s starting rotation was in jeopardy now that three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg is close to his return from the injured list. After Sunday’s brilliant performance, that might not be the case. Fedde threw seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead,...
BaseballRaleigh News & Observer

Buehler scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-2, 4.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45 ERA, .90 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 7...
MLBFox News

Escobar has 2 HRs, 7 RBIs as D-backs rout Nationals 11-4

Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and tied a career high with seven RBIs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Saturday night. Escobar broke the game open in the fourth when he launched a full-count, two-out pitch from Joe Ross deep into...