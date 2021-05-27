Cancel
LEGO VIDIYO x adidas Collection Announced

By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran
The Brick Fan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO is doubling down on the LEGO VIDIYO theme as well as their partnership with adidas as they have announced the LEGO VIDIYO x adidas collection. The collection is designed for kids and they will be available for adidas Creative Club members on May 28 with a wider distribution on June 1.

