LEGO VIDIYO x adidas Collection Announced

A significant chunk of my childhood was dominated by LEGO. There’s no greater thrill than placing the final piece on a LEGO construction that took what felt like hours (probably, like, 30 minutes). And no greater gut punch than watching a LEGO build break apart or fall off the shelf. It’s about the balance. Well, LEGO have attempted to achieve ultimate balance with their latest official Marvel release: Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. The set mimics the Marvel villain’s reality-warping weapon in excruciating detail. In fact, the fingers come with moveable pieces so you can recreate the infamous snap while your build is on display. While the impressive LEGO Infinity Gauntlet isn’t Thanos-sized, the replica is about the size of an adult hand. The set includes a display stand and plaque. The 560-piece set is available for pre-order and expected to ship in August.