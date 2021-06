For more than 100 years, Kiwanis International has been active in communities around the world. Locally, the Jackson Kiwanis Club has been helping kids since 1924. You might know some of our members. You’ve probably seen us in the neighborhood, in church or at the grocery store. Perhaps you have been to our Opry Christmas Jackson Style live musical extravaganza during Jackson’s Holiday Fest or heard us on the radio during Radio Takeover Day in support of our efforts to raise money for local kids.