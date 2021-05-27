THE OUTDOORS GUY: Northern pike, walleye and black bears on tap!
Anglers looking for northern pike and walleye are on the water, where permitted, while bear hunters on both sides of the river are ‘bruin’ up a storm!. Always consult the rules and regulations before planning a day of pike and walleye fishing, and should you accidentally catch a species for which the season is closed, it must be released with no ‘grip and grin’ release photos to be taken either. A simple photograph constitutes targeting a species for which the season is closed. I have seen anglers inadvertently charged for photographing an out of season catch.www.gananoquereporter.com