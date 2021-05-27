THE OUTDOORS GUY: Northern pike, walleye and black bears on tap!

“Jaws” is the greatest horror movie of all time. Despite its complete lack of the CGI ghosts or masked psychopaths so prevalent in horror films today, there is something about “Jaws” that still resonates. The movie is about a giant beast of a fish that appears out of nowhere to chow down on a drunken skinny dipper or a chubby kid on a raft, only to disappear just as suddenly. A fish that cannot simply be caught has to be hunted down by a beer-can-crushing fisherman who shows an essential hatred for modern convenience. I think that’s the reason I like it—because it reminds me of pike fishing.