The Florida Keys are the perfect sportsman’s paradise. You can catch exotic fish right off the shore or on the open water. Some types of fish are worth more than others. Take square grouper, it’s a rare catch, but it can be worth millions. The big dollar catch is not just for fishermen, either. A snorkeler found one worth $1.5 million dollars just last week. The man was floating on the surface of the warm Gulf waters recently when he ran across a thickly packaged black plastic bag wrapped in tape which contained a brick of the Devil’s Dandruff. The snorkeler notifed police, who confiscated the cocaine and weighed it. The cocaine weighed 68 pounds, which has a value of more than $1.5 million dollars. Source: Fox13News.com.