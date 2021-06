Night sky watchers in the western United States are set to enjoy a “super flower blood moon” in the early hours of Wednesday morning.As the moon enters the Earth’s shadow it will turn a blood red colour during a total lunar eclipse, the first time in two years that it can be seen from the US.“Hawaii has the best seat in the house and then short of that will be California and the Pacific Northwest,” said NASA’s Noah Petro, project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.Experts say that it will all begin at around 1.47am PST on 26 May,...