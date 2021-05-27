Kate Darling Knows the Secret to Coexisting With Robots

“Robots that feel alive aren’t going away,” writes Kate Darling. Darling is an expert in robot ethics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and it’s a fascinating time for her field. More and more we are beginning to outsource tasks to the awesome power of artificial intelligence. Robots, like those that dance in the videos released by Boston Dynamics, are increasingly good at mimicking human behavior; in Japan, Toyota is developing a humanoid robot that may someday aid doctors in performing remote surgeries; some of us are even treating robot companions like replacements for real people.