Out to Lunch with Tori: Crepes Et Amis

The H Hotel, a AAA Four Diamond hotel under the Dolce by Wyndham brand, announced a series of special weekend packages designed to help couples reconnect this summer. Part of the H Hotel’s newly launched “Summer Getaway Series,” each package — available exclusively the first weekend of June, July and August — offers a weekend escape in charming downtown Midland and pampers couples with overnight accommodations, a three-course meal at one of the H Hotel’s top-rated dining locations and $50 gift certificate valid for a future stay. Couples also receive a special welcome amenity and complimentary late check-out. Each package is available for $199 excluding tax and gratuities.