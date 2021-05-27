Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Fatal Hit and Run Highlights Need for Drivers and Pedestrians to Always Be Aware of Road Conditions, says Russell Law Firm, LLC

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. A May 9 article on ABC KATC 3 reports on a deadly May 8 alleged hit-and-run accident in Baton Rouge that left one pedestrian dead and a suspect behind bars. The article reports that the suspect allegedly hit a 43-year-old man on Gardere Lane at approximately 11:00 PM before speeding off. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. While police were able to track the 30-year-old suspect down and arrest him, it remains unclear as to whether alcohol or drugs played a role. Baton Rouge-based personal injury attorney office Russell Law Firm LLC says that the collision highlights the importance of staying alert when traveling roads for both pedestrians and drivers, especially in low-visibility conditions.

