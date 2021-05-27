Space Betrayers mixes together a card game, crisis management and social deduction

Promising a social deduction game like nothing you've ever played before, Space Betrayers has managed to grab my attention because it genuinely sounds quite good. The setup sounds familiar in a way to other such deduction games, with plenty of betraying and backstabbing. Here you have just retrieved an ancient "Star Relic" from the hands of "the Swarm" and now you have to survive until you escape them all. Sounds like it could be fun.