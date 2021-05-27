Cancel
Space Betrayers mixes together a card game, crisis management and social deduction

GamingOnLinux
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising a social deduction game like nothing you've ever played before, Space Betrayers has managed to grab my attention because it genuinely sounds quite good. The setup sounds familiar in a way to other such deduction games, with plenty of betraying and backstabbing. Here you have just retrieved an ancient "Star Relic" from the hands of "the Swarm" and now you have to survive until you escape them all. Sounds like it could be fun.

www.gamingonlinux.com
#Crisis Management#Social Deduction Game#Playing Cards#Deduction#Space Ships#Space Betrayers#Specialized#Swarm#Patreon#Play Negative Effects#Imprison Players#Control Ships#Ambiguous Effects#Fun#Spreading#Pilot Ships#Betrayers Mixes
