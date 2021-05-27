Cancel
Taylor Properties Real Estate selects Back At You for their enterprise-wide technology solution

By PRWeb
Times Union
 6 days ago

Taylor Properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Maryland, has selected Back At You for their back-office and enterprise-wide technology solution. Currently with over 900 agents in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, Taylor Properties will provide their agents with websites, social media, listing automation, CRM, and back-office software and reports. These products are available through Back At You’s “Social BAY”, “Connection BAY”, and “Financial BAY” product offerings, all working together for a seamless user experience.

BusinessStamford Advocate

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Network Traffic Analysis Market Is Booming Worldwide: SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik

Latest survey on Global Network Traffic Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Network Traffic. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Network Traffic market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik, NetFlow Auditor, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Genie Networks, Nokia, HPE, Colasoft, ManageEngine, Vectra AI, Inc., Darktrace, Plixer, IBM & Cisco Systems.
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Call Experts announces a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace

Charleston, SC – Call Experts has entered into a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace. The collaboration originated from a need to add automated attendance management via phone lines to ADP’s existing services. The partnership will help both parties offer seamless connectivity between Call Expert’s Attendance Bridge and ADP payroll systems.
Softwareaithority.com

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

Laird Connectivity announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
Great Neck, NYTimes Union

Creditntell Launches Version 3.0 of its Retail and Real Estate Intelligence Platform

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Industry-leading retail consulting and data analytics firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc., through its Creditntell division, has announced the successful launch of version 3.0 of its Retail and Real Estate Intelligence (REI) platform, a Big Data analytics tool providing unparalleled insights into consumer traffic and shopping patterns.
Hillsboro, NHnhbr.com

People and Property: NH Real Estate and Construction News Roundup

Maugel Architects recently announced that Britni Rotunda, AIA, has been promoted to the DeStefano Maugel Studio Manager for the firm’s Portsmouth office. Prior to her new leadership position, Rotunda served as a project architect at DeStefano Maugel Architects, where she was responsible for overseeing many of the studio’s largest and most complex projects. Rotunda has over 10 years of project management experience across a wide range of projects in the custom residential and commercial markets. In 2019, Harvard, Mass., based Maugel Architects acquired DeStefano Architects of Portsmouth.
Technologyaithority.com

Orange Marketing Becomes a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner

Orange Marketing announced that it has achieved diamond tier within HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. Diamond is the second-highest status within the ecosystem, and Orange Marketing is one of only 10 diamond-tier partners in California. “Rapidly growing SaaS organizations need our services and seek out our award-winning marketing strategy and tactical...
Real Estatejres.com

Real Estate Perspective

Welcome to the Real Estate Perspective: your go-to resource for real estate market and economic information from over 40 sources in a single, easy-to-read weekly newsletter. Our goal is to provide you with the knowledge you need to stay up to date about the Denver area real estate market. Since 2001, we’ve been compiling all the essential facts from over 40 sources into easy-to-read articles contained in our searchable library database.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

In-Building Public Safety Solution by Microlab Wins 2020 Connected Real Estate Tech Award

Wireless Telecom Group, announced its Microlab brand has received the 2020 Connected Real Estate Tech Award for Best In-Building Public Safety Solution. The award specifically recognizes the Microlab SMART Passives System’s unique ability to provide real-time performance monitoring of critical Distributed Antenna System (DAS) infrastructure, supporting the reliable and efficient operation of dedicated wireless networks for mission-critical communications.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Corporate Performance Management (Cpm) Software Market Investment Analysis | Adaptive Insights, IBM, Anaplan, Prophix Software

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Corporate Performance Management (Cpm) Software market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Adaptive Insights, IBM, Anaplan, Prophix Software, Host Analytics, Tagetik Software, SAP, BOARD International, Oracle, BlackLine, Vena Solutions, Jedox, Pentana Performance (Ideagen), OneStream Software, MAGIQ Software, insightsoftware, Unit4 Prevero, Solver, Longview, Kepion Solution, ProForecast.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Gromola joins State Wide Real Estate

MARINETTE—Brandie Gromala is a new real estate agent with State Wide Real Estate of MI-WI Inc. Gromala is licensed in both Michigan and Wisconsin. She brings more than 12 years of experience to her role, including experience in customer service, sales and as a business owner. Gromala resides in Marinette...
Manchester, NHnhbr.com

Commercial Real Estate Availabilities

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AVAILABILITIES CBRE is pleased to present the following New Hampshire availabilities. With the broadest platform of commercial real estate services in the industry and transactions in nearly 80 towns across all 10 counties within the state, CBRE has New Hampshire covered. FOR LEASE – INDUSTRIAL/FLEX SPACE ±44,150 SF • Divisible • Quick highway access 12 EXECUTIVE DRIVE, HUDSON, NH FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL/FLEX BUILDING ±116,097 SF • Divisible • 22\' Clear 17 COLBY COURT, BEDFORD, NH FOR LEASE – MEDICAL/OFFICE SPACE ±1,500-19,425 SF • Quick access to I-93 44 BIRCH STREET, DERRY, NH FOR LEASE – CLASS A OFFICE 1,500-14,704 SF • Great downtown location 650 ELM STREET, MANCHESTER, NH INVESTMENT SALE – 9 LEASED COM. CONDOS Income producing • High visibility area 1100 HOOKSETT ROAD, HOOKSETT, NH FOR LEASE - OFFICE ±1,000-9,000 • 1st & 2nd Floors • Close to MA border 143-157 MAIN STREET, NASHUA, NH 650 Elm Street | Manchester, NH +1 603 626 0036 www.cbre.us/manchester.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Michelle Pulk joins the Rutledge Avenue office of Carolina One. A Maine native and a resident of the Charleston area for two years, Pulk is a graduate of Boston Architectural College’s Residential Interiors Program. She co-owned and operated a boutique interior design firm in Massachusetts for eight years. She was also in luxury homes sales in North Carolina and is licensed in both North and South Carolina.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

The real estate experts: Featured properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lohmiller Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage licensed in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. 1.38 acres of your own piece of Heaven! *RYLE District* This backyard is the perfect get away with an in-ground pool, covered patio, partially fenced backyard, Work Shop/Shed with a small carport. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath home plus a Bonus room that you could use as a 4th bedroom on the first floor. Newer Roof in 2018, home has a brand new insulated double hung windows, soft close kitchen cabinets and so much more. CALL TODAY WON'T LAST LONG!! *Buyer to verify all info.*
Real Estatebuckeyebusinessreview.com

Real Estate Information & Subjects

Time Management — Managing one’s personal time and the time of others. Active Listening — Giving full consideration to what other individuals are saying, taking time to know the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and never interrupting at inappropriate times. Economics and Accounting — Knowledge of financial and accounting rules and practices, the financial markets, banking and the analysis and reporting of monetary knowledge. Building and Construction — Knowledge of supplies, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or restore of homes, buildings, or other constructions similar to highways and roads.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Reclaiming manufacturing “real estate” with intelligent automation technologies

"Doing more with less" is a common goal for many industrial businesses, especially as today's plants face pressures to maintain high production levels with lower machine footprints. Here, Bradley McEwan, business development manager at Beckhoff Automation UK, the industrial PC provider, explains how new servo drive and connectivity technologies can help manufacturers do a lot more with less.