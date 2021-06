The points were shared at the Wohninvest Weserstadion on Saturday as Werder Bremen held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw. Far from a Bundesliga classic to say the very least, not a lot happened over the course of the contest. The away side were better in the early stages, but Die Grün-Weißen did grow more and more into the game as it went on. Neither team managed to find a breakthrough, though, which led to both just taking a point from the match, which isn’t the worst thing in the world for either.