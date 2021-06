For a building that had been torn apart it was straight up weird how devoid it was of any particular life. The farther Cybele walked into the building the more uneasy she felt. There was no one, no employees, nor any of their attackers in sight as they went from room to room at a pace that was near painful. Despite the back wall being torn a new one almost all the interior doors were locked solid and ignoring any override. The only doors the swat team could get through easily were interior offices behind more normal wooden doors, all else was locked taking time to force open. What they were finding was a lot of overturned furniture, smashed up office supplies, and blood stains.