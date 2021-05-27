Cancel
By Laura McQuarrie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether, Guess and Microsoft launched the Guess Z Lab concept to co-create with Gen Z on everything from ideas and marketing to sales. The Guess Z Lab is one of the first projects from the Lifestyle-Tech Competence Center and it aims to speak directly to an influential generation that comprises about 30% of the world's population. "We want the project to be a two-way conversation. We know that we will get extraordinary insights from them, but we also want to give them exposure to the business and show them what it means to build, position, and grow a brand," says Paul Marciano, chief creative officer for Guess Inc.

#Chief Digital Officer#Business Students#Microsoft Corp#Chief Creative Officer#Chief Marketing Officer#Gen Z Fashion Labs#Guess Inc
