Beginning May 24, 2021, the Clayton County Library System will begin loaning HP Chromebook laptops from the Headquarters branch for qualified patrons to check out and take home thanks to funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services! Laptops check out for 14 days and come in a sleek carrying case! Go the extra mile and check out a T-Mobile hotspot to complete your educational, informational and work from home experience! Restrictions apply. Visit https://claytonpl.org/about-us/policies/ and scroll down to the "Chromebook Policy" for details! Quantities are limited and offered on a first come, first served basis. #Ckaytonconnected.