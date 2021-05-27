Cancel
Chicago, IL

Best Brunch in Chicago

Cheapism.com
Cheapism.com
Lou Mitchell's Restaurant & Bakery

What to get: Belgium malted pecan and bacon waffle

More a diner than restaurant or bakery, Lou Mitchell's will make just about anything you order (there are three Benedicts and six breakfast meats on the menu), but the pecan and bacon waffle hits the right balance of sweet and savory. Also, if you ever find yourself waiting in line for brunch here, you'll do so with a complimentary cup of coffee and some free donut bites.

New York City, NY
Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers. Called "a Consumer Reports for the cheap" by The New York Times, Cheapism provides readers money-saving advice and tips on how to live well for less.

Cheapism.com

Best Brunch in San Francisco

Click here for a complete list of the best brunch places across America. While the sticky buns and fennel sausage-fueled biscuits and gravy at Outerlands are worth trying, save room. At this cafe tucked in a laid-back, surf-infatuated corner of San Francisco, the Dutch pancake, served sweet with apples, walnuts, and Greek yogurt, or savory with Dungeness crab, sour cream, and fresh herbs really stands out.
urbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There's an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c'mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city's most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza's to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there's no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
Real EstatePosted by
Cheapism.com

The Oldest Building in Phoenix

Click here for a complete list of the oldest buildings across America. This simple adobe home was built by Phillip "Lord" Darrell Duppa, who is considered one of the founders of Phoenix. Duppa is said to be the one who named both Phoenix and Tempe. The home used to be open to the public and offered tours, but that no longer seems to be the case.
Time Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
EconomyPosted by
Cheapism.com

The Oldest Building in Omaha

Click here for a complete list of the oldest buildings across America. A bank initially established for speculators, this building later became the Bank of Florence. Today it is a museum showcasing displays about the early days in what is now the Omaha neighborhood of Florence. Upstairs, visitors can view the bank manager's living area.
Daily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
nctv17.com

Frontier Kite Fly to Take Place June 6

The Naperville Park District's Annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival, presented by The Branch, will take place Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring a variety of kites of all shapes...
Chicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There's a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. "There are people that are born drummers and don't let it out," said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
shorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus.
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
bloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley's official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm's full-service office ambitions.