Best Brunch in Chicago
Lou Mitchell's Restaurant & Bakery
What to get: Belgium malted pecan and bacon waffle
More a diner than restaurant or bakery, Lou Mitchell's will make just about anything you order (there are three Benedicts and six breakfast meats on the menu), but the pecan and bacon waffle hits the right balance of sweet and savory. Also, if you ever find yourself waiting in line for brunch here, you'll do so with a complimentary cup of coffee and some free donut bites.