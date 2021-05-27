Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

Rocky Neck awakening with new shows

By Around Cape Ann Gail McCarthy
Gloucester Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rocky Neck Art Colony — closed for for all intents and purposes to in-person visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic— is experiencing a spring re-awakening. The historic art colony is eager to jump start its Goetemann Artist Residency for the 2021 season and Gallery 53 is again opening its doors to a shop filled with fine arts of all kinds.

www.gloucestertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester, MA
Entertainment
City
Rockport, MA
City
Gloucester, MA
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
City
Kingston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
June Diane Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Art Exhibit#Art Supplies#Art History#Church History#The Rocky Neck Art Colony#University Of The Arts#Time#The New York Times#George Mason University#G53#Spring Plant Bake Sale#Holy Family Parish#Arts Abound#Saint Ann Church#Sleeper Mccann House#Wonson St#Magnolia Art Gallery#Magnolia Village#Tranquil Landscapes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Fishtown Local: Pandemic boogie

Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”. Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

'In the same boat'

Thanks to the craftmanship of Gloucester resident Gino Mondello, a dory now sits in the front lobby of the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing. Installed Friday by a crew of volunteers including the Y’s Tim Flaherty and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, the dory represents the past, present and future of Gloucester.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

Cape Ann Artisans to host spring tour

The Cape Ann Artisans will once again be opening their studios to the public for the 38th annual Spring Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-6. The tour is self-guided and includes 14 unique studios and 15 artisans covering a wide range of media including ceramic arts, painting, jewelry, mixed media, quilting, mosaics and weaving. To get a taste of the tour, art lovers are encouraged to watch the newly produced video that features one-minute cameos with each of the artisans. It can be found on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann news in brief

ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

2 Dale Ave., Gloucester -- 978-281-9763 -- http://sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Sawyer Free Library is now open for select onsite services, six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors should keep visits to 30 minutes or less. The library has implemented extensive preventative measures and controls to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and visitors must wear masks, practice physical distancing and all public spaces have limited capacities.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

FishOn: Gloucester-centric movies making festival rounds

We here at FishOn love the movies, especially those films shot at locations with which we're familiar, lived near or have visited. We are nothing if not provincial. And proud of it. Our favorite Boston movie of all time is "The Friends of Eddie Coyle" and our favorite scenes in...
Essex County, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cousins coming to town

Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins, Jr. has been appointed the city'stemporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will be specifically helping Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he stold the Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

WOODS TO WRITING DESK: Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann religion news, services

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Annisquam Village Church at the corner of Washington and Leonard streets. Peter and Sandy Lawrence stepped forward and made a gift that enabled the church to install the solar panels in mid April. “We hope that this gift will serve...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Gloucester schools' art fest underway

The annual city-wide Arts Festival of the Gloucester Public Schools is under way to spotlight student talent, which managed to thrive even during a pandemic. Since 2008, the Sawyer Free Library, in collaboration with the Gloucester Education Foundation, has hosted this festival, which was canceled last year like all other in-person events.
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Check out these homes on the Rockport market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY0NDA5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valerie Post, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY1NTU4OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjgxMDEwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Gloucester, MAcarriagetownenews.com

Danville Native Chloe Enderton Featured on Special Episode of Wicked Tuna

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the 10th season of WICKED TUNA, the captains of Gloucester, Massachusetts, have faced unprecedented challenges, including limited fishing days, reduced catch quotas, lower paychecks and the devastating global pandemic. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the captains have put old rivalries aside to support each other like never before. The fleet is about to prove they can take their generosity one step further by giving back to the veteran community as well.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lobstermen return to water, set pots

When last we saw Joe Mondello in early April, he was standing in front of a mountain of 550 traps —Mount Mondello — that were dry-dock casualties of Massachusetts' decision to close its waters to commercial lobstering on March 5. The closure, enacted to help mitigate the possibility of gear...