Rocky Neck awakening with new shows

Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most. Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea. Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more.