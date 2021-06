On May 22, the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupted, killing at least 31 people and causing 30,000 others to evacuate their homes. The city of Goma has been ordered to evacuate due to worries that the volcano would erupt again. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, the May 22 eruption damaged at least 900 homes and demolished five schools. It also disrupted the city's electricity and water services.