Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction technologies, is pleased to announce that processing operations at its oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge (the "POSP") has been restarted after a suspension of operations following receipt on 14 May 2021 of a Cessation Order ("CO") from Utah's Department of Oil, Gas and Mining ("DOGM").www.accesswire.com