Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Fearing Their Kids Will Inherit Dead Coral Reefs, Scientists Are Urging Bold Action

wuot.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral reef biologists are often asked the same question again and again: "When my kids grow up, will there still be coral reefs?" "That's a question I ask myself," says Christopher Cornwall, a research fellow at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. "The greatest fear is that all the coral will be gone at a certain point in time."

www.wuot.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Coral Bleaching#Ocean Acidification#Climate Scientists#Marine Biologists#Npr News#Time#Coral Reef Biologists#Coral Species#Coral Breeding#Coral Skeletons#Coral Growth Rates#Corals#Sponges#Marine Heat Waves#Major Bleaching Events#Erosion#Inundating Coastlines#Microscopic Algae#Human Impacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
EnvironmentWinchester News Gazette

Restoring Coral Reefs Around the World

(Family Features) If the world does nothing, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. However, there are groups working to restore...
AdvocacyThe Nature Conservancy

Radical Collaboration Can Save Coral Reefs

The facts are clear: Our world’s coral reefs have reached a crisis point, pushing many species to the verge of extinction. In the last three decades alone, we have lost more than half of the world’s corals, including large swaths of the iconic Great Barrier Reef. Scientists estimate that if the threats to reefs are not confronted, 90 percent of coral reefs could be gone within our lifetimes.
Wildlifetucsonpost.com

Aussie researchers use satellites to monitor health of coral reefs

SYDNEY, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Australian marine researchers are working in an international team which has developed a satellite-based system to monitor coral reef bleaching around the world. The Allen Coral Atlas project, a collaboration between Australia's University of Queensland (UQ), the Arizona State University in the United States and...
WildlifeFuturity

Mangroves offer coral reefs a refuge from stress

More species of corals live in mangrove forests than in nearby shallow reefs, finds a new analysis of how environmental factors influence the growth and health of corals. Researchers say this is a testament to coral adaptability, and the importance of ecological partnerships—such as between corals and mangroves—for the resilience of these ecosystems in the wake of human-made environmental turmoil.
WildlifeTree Hugger

New Tool Detects Coral Reef Bleaching In Near Real-Time

The coral reefs are in trouble. Yet much of that trouble is—for the vast majority of the world’s population—hidden out of sight. Unless you happen to be a scuba diver or snorkeler, or if you make your living from fishing, the impact or extent of coral reef loss is hard to visualize.
WildlifePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Spawning corals in the lab to save Florida’s endangered reefs

Manager & Senior Scientist Keri O’Neil and her team with the Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program were the first researchers to spawn Atlantic corals in the lab using artificial lighting and temperature cues. Working out of the aquarium’s Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach, the team has reproduced five species of corals in the lab and five more species with natural light and controlled water temperature in “greenhouses.” It’s an effort to save the 360-mile Florida Reef Tract, vital to Florida’s fishing and tourism industries.
ScienceEurekAlert

Local management crucial to helping coral reefs survive warming waters

Local management of coral reefs to ease environmental stressors, such as overfishing or pollution, could increase reefs' chances of recovery after devastating coral bleaching events caused by climate change, a new study finds. The results suggest that caring for reefs on a local scale might help them persist globally. When waters warm, corals can die quickly and en masse in coral bleaching events. Marine warming due to climate change has resulted in sharp increases in both the frequency and magnitude of these mass mortality events, which have already caused severe damage to reefs worldwide. Because of the global nature of coral bleaching, many studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only way to ensure the survival of these sensitive ecosystems. Occasionally, however, surviving corals rebound after bleaching events, and reefs recover. It's unknown whether local reef management strategies play a role in this resilience. Mary Donovan and colleagues evaluated data from 223 coral reefs from across the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific and found that coral loss one year after bleaching was highly correlated to aspects of reef health - specifically the abundance of sea urchins and macroalgae, which are indicators of overfishing and pollution. According to the findings, locally managed reefs, where human stressors were minimized, fared better than non-managed reefs. While the mechanisms underpinning this resilience remain to be discovered, Donovan et al. argue that, in addition to efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, local management is crucial to helping coral reefs to survive the Anthropocene. "During upcoming global negotiations, governments should remember that in addition to setting ambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering local communities to manage reef and other marine resources is an important strategy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change," writes Nancy Knowlton in a related Perspective.
WildlifeThe Daily Collegian

Reef-building corals and microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another’s needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
Agriculturethevintagenews.com

How A Cat Food Company Is Helping Save Coral Reefs

Coral reefs are one of the world’s natural beauties. But scientists estimated that 90% of the world’s reefs will be gone by 2043 unless we take action now. One company to take up this call to arms is a slightly unexpected one: Sheba, a manufacturer of cat food. Protecting our...
AstronomyGizmodo

Scientists Are Racing to Save These Sea Stars From Extinction

Since 2013, a disease exacerbated by overheating oceans has been decimating sea star populations, especially those of one particularly striking variety: sunflower sea stars. Over the course of three years, the illness killed off nearly 91% of the sunflower species’ global population. Now, scientists are fighting to restore the beautiful creatures before it’s too late. That could boost the health of kelp forests, which would help wildlife and us in addressing the climate crisis.
WildlifeScience Daily

Turning the tables -- how table corals are regenerating reefs

Table corals have been dubbed as "extraordinary ecosystem engineers" -- with new research showing these unique corals can regenerate coral reef habitats on the Great Barrier Reef faster than any other coral type. The study highlights the importance of tabular Acropora, and is led by the Australian Institute of Marine...
Environmentfixesandsolutions.com

Climate Change Creating Need for Reef Restoration Technology In Caribbean & Hawaii; Ocean Acidification & Hurricanes Have Damaged & Left Reefs Dead.

Coral reefs are dying in many global oceans. Project Underway to create reef restoration technology & recolonization. Project will span 1 hectare (2.6 acres) of dead reef off coast of Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda. SIGNIFICANCE:. Effects of climate change have led to coral bleaching and consequent coral loss. Uptick in...
ScienceNewswise

Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

Newswise — Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) carries warm water from the tropics northward. Many scientists think that this heat transport makes areas including north-west Europe and the UK warmer than they would otherwise be.
Maine Stateuconn.edu

Gaining a Clearer Understanding of Ocean Acidification in the Northeast

By mid-century, the Northeast is expected to experience significant changes in climate, on land and in the region’s waters. Leaders from across New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces teamed up with experts to compile a report containing the most complete and up-to-date information on the Gulf of Maine, that is also filled with actionable solutions to increase resiliency in the coming decades – all with hopes of inspiring quick action. Details can be found in he Gulf of Maine 2050 Climate Outlook and Action report.