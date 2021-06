I’ve had a stepdad for the past 26 years of my life… and yep, I still don’t know what to buy him. To be honest, things were much easier when I was 4-years old and could make a D.I.Y. Father’s Day card in kindergarten. Now, I’m 30-years-old and panic whenever a holiday comes up! Whether it’s his birthday that’s coming up in three days, anniversary with my mom, Christmas, or Father’s Day, I can relate to the struggle and effort of finding the perfect stepfather gift. The thing is, my stepdad is such a father figure in my life and treats me as if I was his daughter, so it makes it that much harder to find the “perfect” gift. So I did the leg-work and researched for you.