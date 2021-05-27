American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer
RecycLiCo™ Sample Outperformed Commercial Grade Cathode Precursor Purity. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to report that the recycled product, produced from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste has been shipped to an international cathode manufacturer for the purpose of validating whether the material can be integrated into their production.