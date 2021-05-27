Cancel
Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with deal for MGM studios

By Rob Lever
techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, giving the US tech giant a vast content library to further its ambitions in streaming. The deal bolsters Amazon Prime Video, which competes with Netflix and others in the fast-evolving market, with some 4,000...

