On Friday morning, Pittsburgh native and former First Love guard DJ Gordon chose to take his talents to the Bronx and play at Fordham after one year at Penn State. “I like the new coaching staff, Coach Kyle Neptune, Coach Ramon, the whole staff, and I feel like those guys right there are going to help me take my game to the next level and make my dreams turn into a reality,” Gordon told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m just ready to work. I feel like this is a new beginning with them as well coming into a new program, and also with me, coming up from a year with no playing experience. Coming into the A-10, I feel like we are going to start working and we can turn this program around.”