DISTRIBUTION OF “ART AGAIN” KITS. Bradford County Regional Arts Council will have kits ready for pickup from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the BCRAC office, 601 Main St., Towanda, or from 5-7 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, during curbside popcorn. Art Again kits are available for children, at no cost. With this kit, children will create water lilies inspired by the works of Claude Monet. Contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org to reserve a kit. Kits are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.