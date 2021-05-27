Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier City, LA

Bossier Cops on Lookout for Drunk Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

By Erin McCarty
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More folks will be traveling and visiting friends and family over the long Memorial Day weekend and in some cases, alcohol will be involved. Bossier City police are ramping up the DWI enforcement effort over the holiday weekend. Police Chief Shane McWilliams has directed that additional officers be assigned to DWI enforcement to keep those roads safe. The additional officers will patrol city roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive while drunk or impaired. The stepped-up patrols are funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

mykisscountry937.com
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Drunk Drivers#Alcohol#Cops Police#Highway Safety#Bossier City Police#Impaired Drivers#Drive#Motorists#Dwi Enforcement#City Roadways#Crashes#Police Chief#Home#Friends#Famous Historic Homes#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police to Hold Seatbelt and DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau will hold a DWI/seatbelt checkpoint this Friday (6/4/21) evening at an undisclosed location in east Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10:00 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 and run until 3:00 a.m., on Saturday (6/5/21). The checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies to emphasize the commitment to making the streets of our city safe for everyone. Officers will be checking for drunk or impaired drivers and violations of the State's seatbelt law along with any other violations that could potentially compromise the immediate safety of people taking to the roadways.
Mansfield, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Teen Dies in Crash in DeSoto Parish

A teenager has died in a traffic accident in DeSoto Parish. State Police say the wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 84, east of Logansport. Troopers say the single vehicle accident left 15-year-old Seth Sloan, of Mansfield dead. He was not buckled up. Investigators say a 17-year-old friend of Sloan was driving the Dodge Challenger east on Hwy 84 near the Natural Gas Road when the driver lost control and the car ran off the road hitting a concrete retaining wall. The teen driver was buckled up and suffered minor injuries. Sloan, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Task Force Searching for Walmart Scammers

Investigators with the Caddo Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force are asking for your help to identify the suspects pictured. The crew allegedly convinced cashiers at a local business to load funds on gift cards. The scam has been making it's rounds on more underground social media pages. This exact scam...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Teen Found Shot to Death

Shreveport police are investigating another possible murder. The latest happened Monday night in north Shreveport on Montana, just off of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Police were called to the 3100 block of Montana at about 10:14pm Monday night where they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was not responsive and pronounced dead on the scene.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

One Dead in Rollover Wreck in SE Shreveport

One man died in a traffic accident in southeast Shreveport Wednesday night. The violent crash happened on East Bert Kouns near Millicent Way just before 9:30pm. Police say this was a rollover accident and one victim was trapped in one of the cars. Two people were rushed to an area...
Greenwood, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Greenwood Teen Missing – Car Found in Ditch

Greenwood police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. On Sunday, May 23rd, Greenwood officers found an abandoned car in a ditch along Hwy 169 (the Greenwood-Mooringsport Road) near I-20. Officers got in touch with the registered owner of the car who told them 17-year-old Andrew...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Nurse Assaulted at Shreveport Hospital

Late last night Shreveport Police received a call from a hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue of an assault of a nurse. Shreveport police started the investigation upon arrival and found that a 68 year-old combative patient on the senior floor of the hospital had physically assaulted a nurse on that floor. The assault was violent in nature and resulted in the nurse having teeth knocked out of her mouth by the combative senior patient.
Greenwood, LAKSLA

I-20 westbound closed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down at exit 3 due to police activity on the interstate, according to Greenwood Police. According to police, a pursuit started in Bossier Parish sometime before 7 a.m. and ended near mile marker 628 in Harrison County. East and...
Waskom, TXktbb.com

Arrest made after armed standoff on I-20 near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY — An arrest was made Saturday after an armed standoff on I-20 between Waskom and Marshall. According to our news partner KETK, an officer on the scene said the arrest was made after five and half hours. Authorities say the man was alone and wielded the weapon multiple times. Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall police, and Texas Rangers were on the scene in addition to Shreveport and Louisiana state police. Authorities say the suspect led law enforcement on a chase that started in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officers were able to spike the truck and the trailer on I-20 and quickly surrounded it. Negotiators were with him for hours, which eventually led to the arrest. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.