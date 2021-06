“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of the Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: we will be distributing from our parking lot. We ask that you stay in your vehicle.