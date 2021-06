The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board is excited to announce that it will again be offering a Scholarship and Continued Education Program. In an effort to advance and promote dairy farming in Bradford County, the Dairy Promotion Board developed this program to encourage people of all ages to pursue continued dairy education. Dairy farmers care about the health and well-being of their communities. They have been active members of their communities for many generations and create jobs that help sustain the local economy. Scholarship funds can be used to improve management, leadership, business, herdsman and dairy skills on the farm.