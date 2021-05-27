Cancel
Dove Creek, CO

Lois Marie Oliver (Gussie)

 14 days ago

Lois Marie Oliver (Gussie) of Dove Creek left this world on May 15th, 2021. Earlier that day, she had a wonderful time doing something she loved, dancing to great music with friends. She was a sweet, kind, compassionate, inspiring soul who found the good in everyone and let all the people she loved know how much they meant to her every time she saw them. Lois was a burst of sunshine who lit up a room. She was passionate about the environment. She had a wonderful imagination, delightful streak of whimsy and fun, ongoing curiosity about the world, and she loved to learn. She had a real knack for making the best of difficult situations with grace and fortitude. Her eloquent, wise words (especially in the cards she sent) have touched many hearts.

