Spotify announces Fresh Finds program for independent artists

Spotify is right now asserting a model new Recent Finds program to assist impartial artists, constructing on the success of its Recent Finds playlist. This system will concentrate on serving to up-and-coming impartial artists to collaborate and develop within the business to assist them discover long-term profession success. Over the course of six to eight weeks, artists could have the possibility to entry one-to-one mentorship with members of Spotify and can obtain a customized masterclass on utilizing Spotify for Artist instruments like Canvas and Marquee. Every artist may even get to collaborate with songwriters and producers in partnership with Noteable. On the finish of this system, every artist will launch an unique Spotify Singles Monitor, with social content material alongside the best way to doc the method.