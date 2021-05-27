Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spotify announces Fresh Finds program for independent artists

By lvhadmin
lvhspiratepress.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is right now asserting a model new Recent Finds program to assist impartial artists, constructing on the success of its Recent Finds playlist. This system will concentrate on serving to up-and-coming impartial artists to collaborate and develop within the business to assist them discover long-term profession success. Over the course of six to eight weeks, artists could have the possibility to entry one-to-one mentorship with members of Spotify and can obtain a customized masterclass on utilizing Spotify for Artist instruments like Canvas and Marquee. Every artist may even get to collaborate with songwriters and producers in partnership with Noteable. On the finish of this system, every artist will launch an unique Spotify Singles Monitor, with social content material alongside the best way to doc the method.

lvhspiratepress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Advertising And Marketing#Independent Artists#Brand Content#Music Instruments#Brand Marketing#Fresh Finds#Recent Finds#Music Advertising#Mac Professional#Unbiased Artists#Artist Instruments#Collaboration#Discover#Social Content Material#4k Content Customers#Producers#Company#Advertising Campaigns#California Artist Wallice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Technology
Country
Philippines
News Break
Music
Country
Brazil
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
Related
EntertainmentNME

US branch of Independent Venue Week announces 2021 edition

The US version of Independent Venue Week has announced plans for its 2021 edition, which will return to in-person events after last year’s online celebrations. : Restarting live music in 2021: gig and festival bosses on what to expect. The event will take place from July 12 to 18, with...
MusicTime Out Global

Fresh Finds: 6 rising indie bands in Singapore to keep on your radar

Depending on who you ask, the examples of indie powerhouses given might vary wildly. Boomers will tell you Buzzcocks, The Smiths, or REM, while Generation Xer will list Sonic Youth, The Cure, and Beck. Millennials like me, on the other hand, will reminisce about their beanie-wearing days listening to the drop-dead-cool Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, and Arctic Monkeys. And if we have to make a guess on Gen Z’s picks, it’ll probably be Arlo Parks, Snail Mail, Beabadoobee, and Girl in Red.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Spotify Is Making a Pledge to Mentor and Market Indie Artists

Music streaming can be something of a catch-22 for fledgling artists: You can’t break through without impressive streaming numbers, and it’s hard to get impressive streaming numbers without breaking through. Spotify is making an attempt at leveling the playing field. On Wednesday (May 26th), the streaming service announced its new...
TV & VideosSeat42F

Discovery+ Announces June Programming Slate

Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., today announced new and original programming that will be available in June. discovery+ will premiere new titles across genres including Pushing the Line, focusing on the extremes of a high intensity sport, true crime series Relentless, which documents a filmmaker and her involvement in the case of a missing young woman, as well as Too Large, following seven 400- to 800-pound people on a weight loss journey that will change their lives forever. Additionally, discovery+ is premiering new series with exciting names such as Bryan and Michael Voltaggio in Battle of the Brothers and Michelle Buteau in Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau executive produced by Queen Latifah.
Musictelluridejazz.org

2021 Spotify Artist Playlist

Now streaming! We've curated a Spotify playlist featuring the full 2021 artist lineup for your enjoyment. Listen to upbeat New Orleans jazz from Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, along with fresh and energetic songs from Robert Glasper, The Budos Band and Kelly Finnigan & the Atonements, worldly rhythms from Poncho Sanchez, smooth jazz from The Hot Sardines, Catherine Russell and much more!
Technologymaketecheasier.com

How to Create a Radio Station on Spotify and Find New Music

Spotify is great at identifying your music preferences and suggesting new artists for you to listen to. When doing so, the app takes into account your whole music library, but what if you’re craving more specific recommendations?. Let’s imagine you’ve been listening to a certain track extensively for the last...
Behind Viral Videostribuneledgernews.com

EPIC launches digital originals for YouTube and Facebook

Jun. 2—NEW DELHI — EPIC, an infotainment channel owned by IN10 Media Network, has announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These, with targeted catering to 18-40 age group, will deepen the channel's engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook, the company said in a statement. The offerings include...
EntertainmentSFGate

TuneCore Partners with Hi-Res Streaming and Download Platform, Qobuz

The agreement allows TuneCore artists to distribute lossless music files on Qobuz. Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore has partnered with Hi-Res streaming and download platform Qobuz to make music available from TuneCore’s vast roster of artists on the Qobuz service. TuneCore is owned by Paris-based digital music distribution leader and artist development company Believe. Qobuz, also Paris-based, is a worldwide leader in lossless and 24-bit Hi-Res quality streaming and downloads.
Musicmusically.com

Audience Development Manager – AWAL Recordings – London

We’re looking for a talented, creative and dynamic Audience Development Manager to join the AWAL Recordings team and work with our incredible and growing roster of emerging and already established talent from all over the world, including Lauv, Tom Misch, Nick Cave, Little Simz, Girl In Red, Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman, FINNEAS, and many more. AWAL is focused on artist and audience development at a granular level globally. Using data and audience insights to drive bespoke creative marketing executions, we pride ourselves on taking a focused & collaborative approach across our teams for the benefit of our independent artists.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Music Rights Platform Songtradr Acquires MassiveMusic

Santa Monica-based music licensing and rights company Songtradr Inc. has acquired MassiveMusic, a business-to-business music licensing marketplace. Terms of the deal, which was announced June 2, were not disclosed. Songtradr said the acquisition would allow the company to combine MassiveMusic’s expertise in licensing music for businesses and brands with its...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Riot and Spotify Announce League of Legends Esports Podcast

Riot and Spotify have been partnered together since last August. This year they're bringing a brand new podcast for everything League of Legends Esports. A majority of the esports world is based on Twitch, but over the years the audio audience has grown. On top of that, League of Legends is no stranger to the music industry. K/DA has over two million active monthly users. Riot and Spotify’s latest LoL podcast, Rift Reaction is hosted by Travis Gafford and Emily Rand. Every week they break down the biggest stories, cover all of the latest esports events, and even allow fans to weigh in with interactive polls.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Spotify Announces Downloads and Offline Playback on Apple Watch for Premium Subscribers

Spotify has announced it will finally allow users to download and play back songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts on their Apple Watch. So far, Spotify users have been unable to download songs to their Apple Watch, always requiring an internet connection to play back songs. Now, requiring a premium subscription and watchOS 7 or later, Spotify will allow customers to download songs right on their wrist. Spotify already offered users this feature with Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy watches, and other smartwatches.
Food & Drinkscaelusgreenroom.com

Griffith Foods and the Social Gastronomy Movement Announce Independent Dialogue Series

Independent Dialogues Series Prepares for UN Food Systems Summit. ZURICH, Switzerland—In anticipation of the United Nations Food Systems Summit to be held in New York this September, Griffith Foods and the Social Gastronomy Movement (SGM) have organized a series of six preparatory conversations between innovative food leaders from the private, public, and NGO sectors. The online series is free and open to the public.
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Austin FC Launches The Artist Initiative Program

Calling all soccer-loving art fans! When it comes to Austin and its diversity, how can you not combine art and soccer? Beginning today, the Austin FC Club launched the “ATXFC Artist Initiative” program. The program plans to work directly with local artists over the next decade to create an ongoing...
Technologyfsrmagazine.com

Mojix Joins Zebra's PartnerConnect Program as Premier Independent Software Vendor

Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for the manufacturing, supply chain and retail markets, announced participation in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program as a Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Zebra is an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Through PartnerConnect, Mojix will offer the ytem platform, a SaaS-based software solution that provides real-time visibility across entire product lifecycles, from raw materials to the consumer.
Musicelectrowow.net

Imako’s Fresh Track “In Your Eyes” Was Inspired By Ed Banger Artists

If you are a true fan of Ed Banger artists, then you should meet Imako. What is exciting about his fresh track “In Your Eyes” is that it will remind you of French acts like Justice and Breakbot. I’m super happy with this tune and you should be too. Surely no one can deny the Parisian producer perfectly aligns classical elements such as the oboe, violin, and trumpet with electronic beats. This is primarily due to the fact that he comes from a musical family. His parents manage a conservatory, and he grew up surrounded by multiple instruments as a child. The excellent outcome can be listened to below.
Visual Artredlandscommunitynews.com

Self-taught artist finds inspiration in nature

“I always call it my therapy time, because ceramics for me is very therapeutic,” said Brooke Anderson, Redlands Art Association’s next featured artist who is a painter and ceramist. Anderson’s art background is mostly self-taught, though she took an art class based on works by Susan Sarback. In college she...