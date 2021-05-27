Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Bradford County shows more COVID improvements in dashboard update (free to read)

By MATT HICKS Editor-in-Chief
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 rates continue to decline in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In this week’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update, the department showed Bradford County with a 9.2% positivity from May 14 to May 20, which is down almost a full percent compared to the previous seven day period. Incident rates decreased from 172.4 to 122.7 per 100,000 residents, while confirmed cases went from 107 to 74.

