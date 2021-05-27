Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO reins on July 5

techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that he will hand over operational control to his successor on July 5, leaving as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscles in television and cloud. Bezos is ceding his chief executive role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, the lucrative cloud computing...

techxplore.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Cloud Computing#Amazon Web Services#Microsoft Investors#Technology Company#Mgm#Big Tech#Amazon Ceo#Shareholders#Technology Firms#Streaming#Executive Chair#Online Commerce#July#Tremendous Power#Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

Can Amazon Eat Amazon?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The world fits in a brown box. “Our customers choose Amazon because of our selection, ease-of-use, low prices, and service…”. Most Amazon customers today would agree. The Amazon experience is, indeed, built...
BusinessKXLY

Amazon announces dates for 2021 Prime Day

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Snowflake Stock a Buy?

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. The cloud services company went public at $120 last September, more than doubled on the first day, and hit a 52-week high of $429 in December. At its peak, Snowflake was valued at about $120 billion -- more than...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

AWS Announces General Availability Of Amazon Location Service

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a new service that makes it easier and more cost-effective for customers to add location functionality to their applications without compromising on user privacy or data security. With Amazon Location Service, customers can embed location functionality in their applications using data from location-based service (LBS) providers Esri and HERE Technologies to provide maps, points of interest, geocoding (converting location information to a point on a map), route planning, geofencing (creating virtual perimeters), or asset tracking. Amazon Location Service is as low as 1/10 th the cost of the most common LBS providers, and customers pay only for the number of user requests, assets tracked, or devices managed. To get started, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/location/
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Amazon Prime Day to kick-start on June 21

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce company's annual shopping holiday, will take place from June 21 through June 22. As per The Verge, the company officially announced the news regarding Amazon Prime Day on Wednesday. It will take place in select countries and support small business selling partners again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
RetailArs Technica

Amazon Prime Day 2021 runs June 21-22, and a few deals are already live

Amazon Prime Day, the mega-retailer’s two-day shopping event featuring discounts on everything from clothes to 4K TVs, laptops, blenders, air fryers, and Instant Pots, is set for June 21st and 22nd. The event serves up deals for members of Amazon’s Prime service and typically takes place mid-summer. It was postponed until October last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
BusinessCNBC

CCTV Script 28/05/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 28, 2021, Friday. Jeff Bezos, who confirmed earlier that he would step down as Amazon CEO, announced the official handover time this week. According to Bezos, he will pass the CEO baton to Andy Jassy on July 5, the 27th anniversary of Amazon's birth. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board and remains the largest individual shareholder of the company.
Labor IssuesPosted by
IBTimes

Amazon Shifts Policy On Controversial Worker Monitoring System

Amazon shifted policy on a controversial employee productivity monitoring system Tuesday as a coalition of US labor unions took aim at the firm, saying a need for speed in warehouses led to injuries. Workers at Amazon warehouses are hurt more often and more severely than peers employed at retail rivals...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Jeff Bezos Slips to Number 2 as Bernard Arnault Becomes World’s Richest Man

Bernard Arnault has been in the limelight for the best part of the last 5 years when his name has been amongst those of the wealthiest people on earth. According to available reports, the richest man in the world is no longer the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos, that title now belongs to the boss of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Bernard Arnault, who has a net worth of $192.2 billion.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

Last February, Jeff Bezos confirmed his resignation as CEO of Amazon. Today, the founder of the ecommerce giant revealed when he will step down to make way for his successor, Andy Jassy. Yesterday, March 26, after it was announced that Amazon bought MGM Studios, Bezos confirmed that Jassy will take...