Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO reins on July 5

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a new service that makes it easier and more cost-effective for customers to add location functionality to their applications without compromising on user privacy or data security. With Amazon Location Service, customers can embed location functionality in their applications using data from location-based service (LBS) providers Esri and HERE Technologies to provide maps, points of interest, geocoding (converting location information to a point on a map), route planning, geofencing (creating virtual perimeters), or asset tracking. Amazon Location Service is as low as 1/10 th the cost of the most common LBS providers, and customers pay only for the number of user requests, assets tracked, or devices managed. To get started, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/location/