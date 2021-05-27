SF Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s first career homer wins it

Kyle Schwarber became the sixth player in the history of the Washington Nationals and Montreal Expos franchise to homer in both the first and second innings, driving in four runs in a 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Joe Ross allowed five hits in eight innings as the Nationals gained a four-game split. Schwarber hit his seventh career leadoff homer, his second in as many days, and hit a three-run drive in the second off Johnny Cueto (4-3) for a 4-0 lead.