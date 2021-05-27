Cancel
Needham, MA

Arlekin Players' 'ChekhovOS' Is An Experimental Deconstruction Of 'The Cherry Orchard'

By Jenn Stanley
WBUR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“People have been saying ‘theater is a dying art form’ since the Greeks. It’s not dying, it's just continually changing,” says actor Jeffrey Hayenga. Despite being known for his roles on and off-Broadway and on television in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” he’s drawn to a simpler kind of performance, and hopes the pandemic has changed the medium forever. “It had gotten bloated and overly expensive. Getting back to just the basics can be very thrilling.”

