Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

By KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALETTA, Malta (AP) — A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate on an issue long considered taboo in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia caught many by surprise this month when she presented a bill...

www.thederrick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion In Malta#Abortion Laws#The Criminal Code#Parliament#Valetta#Ap#The European Union#Decriminalize Abortion#Proposal#Debate#Taboo#Calling#Paragraphs#Criminal#Country#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Sex CrimesNPR

Ecuador Decriminalized Abortion In Rape Cases — What That Means For South America

Now on to South America and specifically to Ecuador, where the country's highest court has eased restrictions on abortion in cases of rape. The decision, made last month, comes two years after the National Assembly rejected a similar bill and months after Argentina legalized abortion in a milestone for Latin America. However, conservative opponents of abortion rights remain prominent in Ecuador. They are backed by the Catholic Church. Sociologist and lawyer Ana Cristina Vera has advocated for this legal change as director of the feminist group Surkuna. She joins us today from Ecuador's capital, Quito, to talk about how these tensions are playing out.
PoliticsDerrick

Top EU court rejects Hungary challenge to values sanction

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Thursday dismissed Hungary’s attempt to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values. The EU parliament launched a procedure in 2018 to force Hungary’s 26...
EconomyDerrick

Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country...
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - UPDATE: Republican lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials are sparring over a bill that end an arrangement allowing UW doctors to train to perform abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic. The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, argued during a hearing before the Senate’s families and...
Iowa Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Approve Language for Proposed Amendment on Abortion

Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have taken a first step toward amending the Iowa Constitution to say it doesn’t protect abortion rights. The House approved language for the proposed amendment last (Tuesday) night and the Senate approved it today (Wednesday). Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, says it’s a response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WJCT News

Biden's Budget Proposal Reverses A Decades-Long Ban On Abortion Funding

President Biden's budget proposal fulfills a campaign promise to remove a longstanding ban on federal funding for most abortions known as the Hyde Amendment. The budget plan, released late last week, would drop the policy which has restricted funding for abortion through federal programs such as Medicaid. The rule, in effect since 1980, includes exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save a pregnant woman's life.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

GOP Leaders Reach Agreement on Proposed Abortion Rights Amendment

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate are taking a first step toward amending the Iowa Constitution to say it doesn’t protect abortion rights. The House approved language for the proposed amendment Tuesday night and the Senate approved it today (Wednesday). Senate President Jake Chapman called it a necessary response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling. The Republican from Adel said, “regrettably, five unelected judges with the stroke a pen fabricated a constitutional right to an abortion under Iowa’s Constitution.” He says the amendment will allow the people to decide who’s going to make laws regarding abortion. The measure must pass the legislature in 2023 or 2024 before it’s presented to Iowa voters. Christina Bohannon, a Democrat from Iowa City who is a University of Iowa law professor, called the amendment an attempt “to turn back the clock to some imaginary time when there were no abortions.”
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Denmark passes law to process asylum seekers outside Europe

Denmark on Thursday passed a law enabling it to process asylum seekers outside Europe, drawing anger from human rights advocates, the United Nations and the European Commission. The wealthy Scandinavian nation, which has gained notoriety for its hardline immigration policies over the last decade, passed the law with 70 lawmakers...
Industry94.3 Jack FM

EU presses shipping regulator for tougher carbon reduction standards

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will push for tougher standards to cut the CO2 emissions intensity of ships at a meeting of the United Nations’ maritime agency next week, a senior official said on Thursday. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will next week discuss measures to steer shipping towards...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Lithuania to launch EU Digital COVID Certificate on June 7

Riga [Lithuania], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The European Union (EU)'s Digital COVID Certificate will become available in Lithuania as of Monday, a health official said at a news conference Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte told reporters that Lithuania's Center of Registers planned to start issuing the certificate via the national...
Economybloombergtax.com

Global Tax Deal May Fit Well With EU Digital Tax, Lawmaker Says

A U.S. proposal to limit new global tax rules to the world’s biggest 100 companies would make it easier for the European Union to introduce a bloc-level digital tax, the chair of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee said Tuesday. The American twist represents “an easier approach than before,” and “definitely...
Public Healtheuropanews20.com

EU: Seven countries start issuing COVID-19 Passports

Seven EU Member States have gone live with the European Union's technological method for verifying the security elements contained in the QR codes of all EU Digital COVID Certificates, a month ahead of the deadline for implementation. Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, and Poland have linked to the gateway...