Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate are taking a first step toward amending the Iowa Constitution to say it doesn’t protect abortion rights. The House approved language for the proposed amendment Tuesday night and the Senate approved it today (Wednesday). Senate President Jake Chapman called it a necessary response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling. The Republican from Adel said, “regrettably, five unelected judges with the stroke a pen fabricated a constitutional right to an abortion under Iowa’s Constitution.” He says the amendment will allow the people to decide who’s going to make laws regarding abortion. The measure must pass the legislature in 2023 or 2024 before it’s presented to Iowa voters. Christina Bohannon, a Democrat from Iowa City who is a University of Iowa law professor, called the amendment an attempt “to turn back the clock to some imaginary time when there were no abortions.”