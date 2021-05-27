Cancel
Black Editions Group Upcoming Releases

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 6 days ago

L’épaisseur de l’air (the thickness of air) is French artist Jean-Luc Guionnet’s first ever solo saxophone album after more than three decades dedicated to the instrument. Since the 1990’s Guionnet has built a renowned oeuvre of thrilling works with pipe organs, electronics, and field recordings as both an improvisor and composer; here he exposes sides of the alto saxophone that have rarely, if ever, been explored. His tone is as clear as direct sunlight, so when he boils it in mud or scratches at it as if for air, his emotion is palpable. A double-LP masterpiece and a definitive statement about the profound physical relationship between an improvisor and their instrument.

avantmusicnews.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Music940wfaw.com

Garbage Releases New Song From Upcoming Album

Garbage has released a new single called “Wolves” from their upcoming album, No Gods No Masters, which will be released on June 11th. The song is accompanied by a mixed media video created by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor. A deluxe version of No Gods No Masters will...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

New Focus Recordings Upcoming Releases

Aufs Lautenwerk presents three beloved masterworks in their original keys on a classical guitar refretted in Baroque well temperament. They were written at & for the keyboard, where each key has …. The Society for Electro-Acoustic Music in the United States: Music from SEAMUS, vol. 30. Music from SEAMUS, vol....
Musichot1061.com

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar For Upcoming Albums

With more and more music released each year, it’s a near-impossible task to keep track of everything that’s coming. From pop to hip-hop to alternative to K-pop to country, the choices made available feel endless — not to mention vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Billboard‘s running calendar of upcoming releases...
Musicrock947.com

Buckcherry releases title track off upcoming ‘Hellbound’ album

Buckcherry has released a new song called “Hellbound,” the title track off the band’s upcoming album. The tune features a swaggering riff reminiscent of AC/DC, who also know a thing or two about trips to Hell. You can download “Hellbound” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Key To “Black Widow” Release Is Flexibility

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the decision to release Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ via Premier Access this Summer is the right call. Making a virtual appearance at J.P. Morgan’s 49th annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference this week, Chapek says: “One of the...
Musicedmidentity.com

Blended Releases Lineup for San Diego Edition

Blended brings their festival experience to San Diego with sets from The Chainsmokers, Deorro, Loud Luxury, and plenty more!. This fall, Blended Festival will touch down in San Diego for two days full of music, wine, and culinary exploration to wrap up its multi-city run of events. Combining arguably the two most satiable senses, attendees will have the opportunity to get their fix of live music craving while being treated to the finest wines and most delectable dishes.
MusicantiMUSIC

Caravan Releasing Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Prog icons Caravan have announced that they will be releasing a massive limited edition 37-disc deluxe boxset called "Who Do You Think We Are?" on August 20, 2021. Glass Onyon sent over the following details and a trailer for the forthcoming set: The ultimate tribute to the legendary Canterbury band - 2500 copies only worldwide!
Pitchfork

Alice Coltrane Turiya Sings Reissue Announced

In the early 1980s, Alice Coltrane recorded a collection of devotional songs with just her voice and a Wurlitzer organ. She expanded the recordings with synthesizers, strings, and sound effects and, in 1982, released the songs on the cassette Turiya Sings for her community at the Vedantic Center in California.
Musicmixmag.net

Koreless announces debut album ‘Agor’

Koreless has announced his debut album ‘Agor’, releasing July 9 via Young. The Welsh producer shared the news with a new video for ‘Joy Squad’. The track has been featured in a number of mixed and DJ sets over the last few years, and is not being officially released. Read...
Musicjazzwise.com

Never-before-released Alice Coltrane album of devotional music to be issued on Impulse!

Fans of spiritual jazz are in for a treat as Impulse! announce Kirtan: Turiya Sings, a never-before-released recording made by “the godmother of spiritual jazz”, Alice Coltrane, will now see the light of day. Recorded in 1981, yet never shared in this form publicly, Kirtan: Turiya Sings is a collection of nine devotional songs, featuring the never-before-heard combination of Coltrane’s voice and organ. Released on 16 July on Impulse! Records/UMe, the record issued as part of the legendary label’s 60th anniversary celebrations this year.
Musicopb.org

Ernest Ranglin

Still plays the ska, reggae and jazz that he’s championed and helped perfect for more than half a century. Ranglin was a key figure in shaping the sounds of ska — influenced by New Orleans jazz and R&B — in Jamaica in the late 1950s. But most of the world wouldn’t hear of ska until producer Chris Blackwell teamed Ranglin up with a Jamaican singer named Millie Small. Together, they recorded “My Boy Lollipop,” a song that became a smash at the height of Beatlemania and helped put ska and Jamaican music on the map forever.
MusicSFGate

Alice Coltrane Devotional Album to See Release in Newly Stripped-Down Form

Alice Coltrane’s early solo work has made her an icon on par with her husband and collaborator, John — last year, her 1971 LP Journey in Satchidananda earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list. But around 20 years’ worth of her musical output, dating from the time when she devoted herself to Hinduism and founded an ashram in California, still remains obscure. An upcoming release, Kirtan: Turiya Sings, will offer a fresh look at one exemplary album from this period.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Steinberg releases MGuitar virtual instrument for HALion

Steinberg has announced the availability of MGuitar for HALion, a collaboration with Acousticsamples. The virtual instrument brings the legendary guitar sounds of a Martin guitar to your collection of VST Instruments for HALion. With a wide range of fingered and picked acoustic guitar samples, the MGuitar virtual instrument guitar is...
Computershappymag.tv

Tap into free Bass Guitar tones with Spitfire Audio LABS

Spitfire Audio LABS has added a bass guitar to the arsenal. There are four classic basses and seven controls all packed in this free plugin. Spitfire Audio LABS: a series of free and easy to use software instruments has just released a bass guitar to their collection. This life-like instrument...
Sciencebigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Can You Hear Nature Sing?" by Dot Allison

Scottish singer-songwriter/musician Dot Allison has returned to the music field after take time off to raise a family. She recently released the haunting lead single “Long Exposure,” a harbinger of her upcoming album, Heart-Shaped Scars, which arrives July 30th via SA Recordings. The former frontperson of Scottish chill electro/ambient outfit...
Pitchfork

Feed Me Weird Things (25th Anniversary Edition)

Feed Me Weird Things, originally released in 1996 on Aphex Twin’s Rephlex label, is the Squarepusher LP you could take home to meet your mom—the well-dressed eccentric to “Come on My Selector”’s slobbering psychopath. That’s not to say it is easy listening, exactly, but Squarepusher’s debut album marked a rare moment in Tom Jenkinson’s long and extremely irregular career when he sounded vaguely in line with prevailing musical trends—relaxed and relatively sociable, rather than creeping around in his habitual field of one.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2117: Roxy Music – “Do The Strand”

There was only a nine-month gap between Roxy Music’s debut album and their sophomore effort, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, cos bands worked fast back then. It’s also possible that the falling out between Bryan Ferry and ol’ sourpuss himself, Brian Eno, was already beginning to happen, and they wanted to get something out before it all blew up. Which luckily, had no effect at all on the music, as For Your Pleasure was a definite step forward from their debut, featuring songs like the haunting ode to a blow-up doll (no, really!), “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and ending with the tripped-out Enotronics of the title track.
Musicwfpk.org

Arlo Parks: “From TLC to Elliott Smith, the 90s definitely inspired this record.”

Arlo Parks catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, her love of poetry, and the role that hope plays in the concept. The British artist dissects the pop culture found in her lyrics, examines the nostalgia heard throughout, and the heavy inspiration she took from the 90s. In fact, Parks recently covered Radiohead’s Creep and goes on to talk about her love of their music and favorite Radiohead albums.
MusicThe Quietus

Spool's Out: Cassette Reviews For June By Daryl Worthington

Daryl Worthington dives into the glorious mess of the tape scene, finding mucky ambient, finding kosmiche architecture, aquarium jazz, and room bending dance music. Looking for trends in the cassette underground feels apophenic, so diverse and dispersed the format that ultimately, everything seems to be happening, all the time. But patterns do sometimes crop up, a kind of cassette zeitgeist which seeps through and joins things together.