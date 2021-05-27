Black Editions Group Upcoming Releases

L’épaisseur de l’air (the thickness of air) is French artist Jean-Luc Guionnet’s first ever solo saxophone album after more than three decades dedicated to the instrument. Since the 1990’s Guionnet has built a renowned oeuvre of thrilling works with pipe organs, electronics, and field recordings as both an improvisor and composer; here he exposes sides of the alto saxophone that have rarely, if ever, been explored. His tone is as clear as direct sunlight, so when he boils it in mud or scratches at it as if for air, his emotion is palpable. A double-LP masterpiece and a definitive statement about the profound physical relationship between an improvisor and their instrument.