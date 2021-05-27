Taylor Properties Real Estate selects Back At You for their enterprise-wide technology solution
Taylor Properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Maryland, has selected Back At You for their back-office and enterprise-wide technology solution. Currently with over 900 agents in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, Taylor Properties will provide their agents with websites, social media, listing automation, CRM, and back-office software and reports. These products are available through Back At You’s “Social BAY”, “Connection BAY”, and “Financial BAY” product offerings, all working together for a seamless user experience.www.mysanantonio.com