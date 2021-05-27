Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cummings once advertised for ‘weirdos and misfits’ to join him – now we see why

By Cathy Newman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tH5Jx_0aD2Xgr000

Independence Day had me hooked. The Westminster version? More so. All seven hours of it.

In the Westminster village, we all got the popcorn and watched... and watched as the prime minister’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings , compared the government’s pandemic handling to a scene from the 1996 blockbuster. The single most devastating claim was this: “Tens of thousands of people died, who didn’t need to die.”

There was plenty of opinion – Boris Johnson being “unfit for the job”, for example – but, crucially, the unsparing detail to back it up. And then there was the appalling picture he painted of a Carry On government, with a prime minister distracted by his girlfriend and his dog, and offering – bizarrely – to get himself injected with Covid, on live TV, to reassure the public.

But Cummings reserved the most damaging allegations for the health secretary, Matt Hancock . His specific itemising of some of the lies he says Hancock told have the potential, if proven, to cost him his job.

We’ve yet to have a point-by-point rebuttal from the health secretary, but we’ll see if revenge is a dish best served cold in the Commons, this morning, when Hancock answers an urgent question from the opposition.

Channel 4 News and other news organisations raised questions repeatedly throughout the pandemic about the failure to test people discharged to care homes, screw-ups over PPE, and a suggestion the government presided over a rationing of treatment. Now, months later, we’ve got the truth. Or have we?

Hancock’s friends call Cummings the DLF – a “disingenuous little f**ker”. Hearing him railing against ministerial “lies” stuck in the craw of many in Westminster, and my hunch is that the public might give him short shrift too. Early polling about his intervention yesterday appears to bear this out.

For many, he lost all moral authority when he took his little trip to Barnard Castle . Few gave him the benefit of the doubt when he said he wanted to test his eyesight – yesterday he said that story was “too bizarre” to be made up. Yet he also confirmed that some of that scepticism was well-placed, as he admitted he hadn’t told the truth about his trips to Durham.

Believable or not, though, yesterday was unprecedented. In nearly 30 years of watching events at Westminster, I can’t think of any other instance of someone once at the heart of government unburdening themselves in this way.

Any one of his extraordinary revelations could have led the news. The assertion Johnson had wanted to “let the bodies pile high” rather than lock the country down again would end most prime ministerial careers. But not, perhaps, this prime minister.

We’ve become inured to eye-popping, scandalous, shocking, you would have thought career-ending moments from Johnson and his top team. We’re still gripped by the drama, but we’re no longer surprised by every twist and turn.

Partly, I think this is positivity bias after more than a year of unrelenting awfulness. People want to hear about things going right, about vaccines giving us the chance to live again. They’ll learn the lessons in unstinting detail when the inquiry does its work.

And partly I think it’s because few are cut from the same cloth as Cummings: obsessively poring over minutiae, data, superforecasting (much good that did him!) and arcane management theories. He’s a details man in a world with a short attention span.

He once advertised for weirdos and misfits to join his not-so-merry band . And that’s just how friend and foe alike describe him.

No wonder he seems to have fallen out with every single boss he’s ever worked with – severing ties one by one with former party leader Iain Duncan Smith, the Leave campaign and now Johnson himself. He doesn’t seem to fit in anywhere; and after yesterday’s tour de force, he’s sealed his reputation as a perpetual loner. What future employer would trust someone who can flex his muscles along with the rest of the team one day, before seemingly straining every sinew to destroy the business the next?

No 10 says it won’t be responding to every allegation or claim. They’ll have to at the independent inquiry, of course. But for now, they’re happy for the public to make up their own minds.

Cathy Newman presents Channel 4 News, weekdays, at 7pm

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misfits#Uk#Commons#Channel 4 News#Ppe#Dlf#Revenge#Barnard Castle#Live Tv#Chief Adviser#Career Ending Moments#People#Unrelenting Awfulness#Durham#Minutiae#Weekdays#Things#Positivity Bias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson issues lockdown statement on Sunday evening

Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as indoor socialising and physical contact resumes against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant. The Prime Minister said “now everyone must play their part”, as England pushes ahead with the third stage of the road map out...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', warns Gordon Brown as Dominic Cummings surfaces for the first time since revealing he told PM that No11 flat makeover plan might be illegal

Boris Johnson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken the ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', Gordon Brown warned today. The Labour former PM waded into the row after ministers again refused to say whether Mr Johnson will quit if inquiries find he had breached conduct rules. The premier has dismissed...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Pity the poor standup in Boris Johnson’s kleptocracy

Like a great sloppy spaff, the flying shit of the Queen’s speech has hit the fan of functioning democracy full in the face. More than two million of the electorate least likely to support Boris Johnson are to be robbed of their right to vote, while millions of the sort of true Brits who moved to Spain when the local shopping centre installed a Muslamic prayer room are to have theirs reinstated; key environmental protections are to be scrapped or diluted; legitimate protests can be closed down if they’re “too noisy”; cub scout groups that fail to invite the anti-feminist meat-man Jordan Peterson to address the boys are to be fined; even Tuesday’s belated announcement of a conversion therapy ban was, in fact, conditional on “consultations with the public”. What’s the point of consulting them? The British public would vote to make conversion therapy compulsory if the Conservatives spent millions on an 88% false Facebook campaign saying lesbians killed the fishing industry. On TV, a typically acquiescent BBC journalist, Chris Mason, nodded encouragingly as two genuinely distressed Hartlepool men blamed the Labour party for 12 years of Conservative policies. Job done! Monkeys beware!!
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

At least we know Boris Johnson has now half-closed the stable door

The prime minister has two moods: sheepish and ebullient. At yesterday’s coronavirus briefing in Downing Street he was sheepish. He didn’t want to be there. The briefing was late starting, briskly conducted and brought to an abrupt end. But the scientific advisers made him do it.The India variant is alarming and they know they will have to answer to the public inquiry if it all goes wrong, so I assume that they made it clear to Boris Johnson that he would have to do something. He has overruled them before – last September, when they wanted a “circuit-breaker” lockdown...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: His views on Covid and why it matters

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson formed one of the most consequential relationships in UK politics in recent years. But after leaving his role as the Prime Minister’s chief adviser in November 2020, Mr Cummings has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister and his government over how it handled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Freedom Day dawns: Britons rejoice as they can go back inside pubs, restaurants, cinemas and friends' homes TODAY... but SAGE scientist urges caution and says he still 'won't be going indoors'

Britons are today free to hug friends and go back inside pubs, restaurants, cinemas, friends homes and even take their children to soft play centres despite Boris Johnson's top scientific advisors admitting they won't be doing any of those things themselves with the Indian variant on the up. The Prime...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Cabinet Secretary defends PM ‘marking own homework’ on flat renovation probe

The Cabinet Secretary has defended the Prime Minister’s role as the ultimate arbitrator of the ministerial code, after critics argued the current system means Boris Johnson is able to “mark his own homework”. It comes as the Prime Minister’s ministerial standards adviser, Lord Geidt, is in the process of undertaking...
PoliticsTelegraph

Cummings's confession shows why we're lucky he's no longer calling the shots

It was billed as a gladiatorial contest, with Dominic Cummings as the lion and Boris Johnson as the Christian. In the event, the lion proved to be rather more humble than his Twitter feed would have suggested – and the Christian has been allowed half a chance to clamber out of the arena and scarper as Cummings sunk his teeth instead into Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, the entire membership of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and, indeed, his own neck. He is not smart, he told us, and it was crazy he was ever hired.