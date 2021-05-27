'This is my new normal.' defining the days ahead of the pandemic

Someday, we are going to be able to put the pandemic behind us. And yet, this time has highlighted what we care about most. What will we bring forward? Writer Anne Helen Peterson walks us through her own pandemic introspection and we hear from you. Then, after a decade of challenging the legal system, the the Sinixt tribe won recognition and the right to hunt in their traditional homelands across the Canadian border. Also, would you get on a cruise this summer? We hear how the industry can return after pandemic loss.