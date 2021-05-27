Cancel
Economy

Taylor: Allowable, still unwise: Values investing category known as ESG has its ups and downs

By Michael Taylor, The Smart Money S.A., Michael Taylor
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most common values-investing category, one that has exploded in popularity in recent years, is known as ESG, which is short for environmental, social and governance. Because I’m a grumpy old person when it comes to investing, I’ve never met an ESG fund I liked. The costs are too high, or the social filter too diffuse, or the performance too weak, or I just don’t believe it works either as an investment strategy or an expression of my values.

www.expressnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch now: ETF Edge on the first LGBTQ+ ETF and the rise of ESG investing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Looking Beyond Static ESG Scores for Investment Alpha

Financial advisors are being bombarded with questions from clients about the investment potential of ESG – Environmental, Social, and Governance – stocks as their popularity soars. ESG funds captured $51.1 billion in net new money from investors in 2020, according to Morningstar, which was a record and more than double the prior year. Many investors have assumed that a public company’s current ESG score is a key predictor of investment performance, but new research suggests that improvement in a public company’s ESG score is a better indicator of future investment performance.
Marketshbr.org

Capitalism Won’t Thrive on Value Investing Alone

A month ago, Charles de Vaulx, a prominent financier fell to his death from his 10th floor New York office, an apparent suicide. Unlike brokers who had jumped in the 1930s Crash, de Vaulx, a resolute value investor, had shunned debt, keeping as much as 40% of funds in cash when he couldn’t find attractive investments.
Economyetftrends.com

ESG Investments Find Support from Financial Advisors

Financial advisors are becoming increasingly strong supporters of environmental, social, and governance investing, outpacing institutional investment demand. According to RBC Global Asset Management’s latest research paper, Financial advisor insights from the 2020 RBC Global Asset Management Global Responsible Investment Survey, financial advisors are using ESG investments at a rate of 76%, compared to 65% among institutional investors.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Publication of 2020 ESG Report

WINNIPEG, MB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, providing an update on the REIT's ESG practices, policies and objectives and highlighting the progress made in 2020.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
TheStreet

CSA Investor Alert: Investment Scams Imitating Well-known Financial Brands

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is warning the public about scammers claiming to represent large, well-known financial companies. Recently, the CSA has noted an increase in the number of scams involving the use of professional looking electronic brochures and other marketing material, designed to deceive Canadian investors into visiting "spoofed" websites.
StocksStreet.Com

Why Cathie Wood Blames Elon Musk, ESG Investing for Crypto Drop

From Wall Street to Main Street, the recent drop in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has left investors puzzled. Well, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood holds Elon Musk and the “ESG movement” responsible for the price drop in cryptocurrencies. “It was precipitated by the ESG [environmental, social and governance] movement and...
Economyetftrends.com

Tesla Finally Finds Its Way to the S&P 500 ESG Index

In one of the most widely anticipated additions to the benchmark domestic equity gauge in years, electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally joined the S&P 500 last December. Despite Tesla’s status as a leading clean technology company and one of the largest EV manufacturers in the world, its...
EconomyPosted by
GOBankingRates

8 Ways To Invest In ESG Companies

ESG is a type of investing that prioritizes a company's social and environmental impact. The acronym stands for "environmental, social and governance," and it encompasses a wide range of factors that...
Marketsmoneycrashers.com

ESG Investment Strategy — What It Is, Benefits & How to Get Started

Investing is an important part of planning for your financial future. One of the hardest parts of investing is deciding how to invest and what companies to invest in. Predicting what companies and industries will grow is like trying to tell the future using a crystal ball. Although much has...
Congress & Courtsai-cio.com

Bill Seeks to Provide Plan Sponsors with Legal Cover for ESG Investing

A trio of congressional legislators is looking to end regulatory uncertainty and provide legal cover for employers and retirement plan sponsors that consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their retirement plan investments. The Financial Factors in Selecting Retirement Plan Investment Act, introduced by Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, and...
Economyetftrends.com

Millennials Are a Driving Factor in the Growth behind ESG Investments

The millennial generation is helping to popularize sustainable investing and investments that incorporate environmental, social, and governance principles. Millennials fueled growth of sustainable investing throughout the 2010s, contributing $51.1 billion to sustainable funds in 2020, compared to less than $5 billion five years ago, CNBC reports. “Nine times out of...
MarketsZacks.com

ESG Investing Continues to Attract Record Flows: 4 Fund Picks

The pandemic has undoubtedly pushed investors toward sustainable investing, making them focus more on environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects rather than sticking to short-term profit goals. Sustainable investing or ESG-themed investment is considered a smart long-term investment by many, thanks to their value-based approach, which is attractive to millennials at large.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Adams Street Names Yohan Hill as Director of ESG and Responsible Investing

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment management firm with approximately $45 billion of assets under management, announced today that Yohan Hill joined the firm as Director of ESG and Responsible Investing. Adams Street is a long-time practitioner of responsible investing. The firm has been a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2010, supports the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and actively integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Infographic: New Workiva Survey Identifies Top Trends In ESG Investing For 2021

Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Report today released findings from a survey of individual investors that reveal approximately 70% of respondents believe organizations have a responsibility to demonstrate ESG performance to investors, with Gen Z and younger Millennial-aged investors (18-34 year-olds) the most demanding around ESG credentials. The survey revealed transparency around ESG disclosures is becoming integral to investor decisions, and companies will undoubtedly experience increased pressure from investors to be able to report on their progress.
Economylegalnews.com

The sustainability of ESG investing

One of the biggest trends in global investing is the growth in environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies. This generated even more interest following the 2020 election. Investors are looking for ways to invest in climate themes the current administration and Congress are looking to emphasize. ESG investing has been...
StocksBuffalo News

Letter: Understanding the stock market puts its ups and downs in context

The stock market does not have a conscience, it does not grieve when its investors are sad, nor does it respond in jubilation when its investors are happy. The market is simply a thermometer of the health of the economy. It responds to political, weather disruptions, laws being introduced that would affect investors and consumer sentiment toward the economy or certain facets of the economy.