As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself returning to the past, longing to celebrate every minute of every day that Daddy made so special. Baptized Michele Roberto Tripolino in 1904, he sailed from Palermo, Sicily, in 1911 to arrive in New York as a 7-year-old with his parents, Salvatore and Caterina DiMaio Tripolino. Six months later, in search of a better life in America, they moved to Madison where other family members and good friends had already settled, two being Uncles Dominic and Angelo DiMaio who worked to rebuild the State Capitol after a devastating fire in 1904.