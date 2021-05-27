Cancel
Why Superman And Lois’ Latest Villain Twist ‘Overwhelmed’ Actor Wolé Parks

By Megan Behnke
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 7 of Superman & Lois, “Man of Steel.”. The latest episode of The CW’s Superman & Lois included a major revelation. While it was suspected that Wolé Parks’ character was Lex Luthor from another Earth, he is actually John Henry Irons, a DC Comics character who fights under the name Steel. Considering the truth, it looks as if the episode title alone was meant to throw fans off, since “Man of Steel” is another nickname for Superman. Portraying an iconic character can be overwhelming, especially if you want to get it right, and Parks is sharing what he thinks about the chance to play John Henry Irons.

