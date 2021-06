1. The Jackson Band Boosters will be holding a Veal Fundraiser on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alumni Stadium. The cost of each veal will be $5. No need to get out of your car, just park in the designated spaces, and “car hops” will serve you. Also, Kona Ice of Athens will be available for purchase too. Proceeds benefit the Jackson City Schools Band.