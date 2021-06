It was such a relief to hear CDC remove the mask use mandate from people who have been fully vaccinated. Let me remind everyone however, this pandemic is far from over. Just last week, we had an average of 33,866 cases and 604 deaths daily. If we were in the midst of war, that many injured or dead would be horrifying. Looking at India, Brazil, Italy, France and even Japan, it is not hard to imagine that it can get much worse in a hurry.