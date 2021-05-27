Cancel
Bo-Young Kim on Finding Unlikely Sci-Fi Influences

By Bo-Young Kim
Literary Hub
Cover picture for the articleWestern works of science fiction were not easily accessible in translation in South Korea until recent years. The country was ruled by a succession of military dictatorships until around 1992, and before that time, South Korean culture had been surveilled through a state censorship system that had been first devised by the Japanese government during the colonial era of 1910 through 1945. It has thus been only for two or three decades that South Korea has had a thriving science fiction and fantasy cultural scene, which first began to develop on the internet. Without a full appreciation of this history, critics inside and outside South Korea often wonder at the little exposure that the country has had to Western science fiction culture.

