Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

How Booksellers Were Complicit in the Resurgence of White Supremacy and the Rise of Donald Trump

By Josh Cook
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

When Sean Spicer was given prime billing at BookExpo America and Milo Yiannopoulos tried to publish a book with Simon & Schuster, I churned out 40 pages of text about free speech, white supremacy, and independent bookstores over the next several months, returning to it now and then as a salve or outlet for my frustration and then just… let it sit. I should have written something even earlier, after I had been in bookselling for ten years and watched Republicans and conservatives profiting—in terms of money and power—off the racist backlash to the Obama administration.

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacists#White America#Bookselling#White Supremacy#Trump Politics#Political Conservatives#Conservative Politics#Republican Politics#World Politics#Bookexpo America#Simon Schuster#Republicans#Americans#The Civil Rights Movement#The Tea Party#Fox News#The Republican Party#Twitter#Porter Square Books#White Fear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
Place
Americas
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Donald Trump Blog Shuts Down Permanently

Donald Trump’s blog site, designed to give the disgraced former U.S. president an online outlet after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and other services, has been permanently shuttered about a month after it debuted. The blog, called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been removed from his...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden’s ‘bigot’ smear vs. Trump voters: Devine

Joe Biden is America’s biggest troll. His speech in Tulsa could not have been more disunifying, dishonest or more designed to inflame. No, white supremacy is not a threat worse than ISIS. No, Texas’ voter ID bill is not “a truly unprecedented assault on our democracy.”. Biden could have given...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: Democrats are trying to govern a country they hate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed the Democrat Party on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday claiming their policies are making America worse and that "more racial hatred and more racial division is the only way they can stay in power." INGRAHAM: The only way that Democrats can keep winning elections is...
Congress & Courtstheohiostar.com

Commentary: Paul Ryan Was an Ineffective Leader of the Republican Party

We aren’t actually governed by Paul Ryan, whose brief time as House Speaker ended in what can only be described as a surrender. Ryan bolted from the Speaker’s chair the minute the 2018 elections were over. He was happy to leave Congress to take a “cashing-in” job on the Fox Corporation board while his party took an electoral bath in those midterms he could blame on Donald Trump.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Times

Republicans actually need the Jan. 6 commission

It’s been a given that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and that Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: The pre-Trump 'normal' is gone for good

One big question about former President Trump now has an answer — and it’s an alarming one for his critics. In the later days of his presidency, his foes debated whether politics would snap back to normal if he lost his bid for a second term. Some feared he had...
POTUSMSNBC

Donald Trump's rebooted rallies have no place on your television

Former President Donald Trump has lost access to some of the biggest guns in his political arsenal. He can no longer tweet directly to the masses; nor can his Facebook page gin up excitement and ardor among his fans. But starting this week, Trump is firing up his most powerful remaining weapon. The good news is there are ways to blunt its effects.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
POTUSNBC News

Trump's back. Here's what his re-entry means for 2024.

WASHINGTON — Defeated presidents usually go away — at least for a long while. Not Donald Trump. Trump returns to the electoral battlefield Saturday as the marquee speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention. He plans to follow up with several more rallies in June and July to keep his unique political base engaged in the 2022 midterms and give him the option of seeking the presidency again in 2024.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Disastrous': Donald Trump Blames Fox News Ratings Decline on 'Negative Guy' Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.