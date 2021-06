The Courts called it ‘damage to property’ and acquitted everyone. This horrendous crime took place aboard Zong, a cargo ship nurturing the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. The vessel disembarked from Africa in 1781, carrying along at least 442 enslaved people. On their journey to colonial Jamaica, the captives had to endure a torturous three months on the sea. There would be trifling food rations and scant water supply, not to mention, the coffin-like arrangement to sleep. Very often these damp vehicles would be havens for outbreaks, decimating the slave populations by the dozen. In short, the under-decks were carefully engineered purgatories, as if to accustom the inmates for the Inferno that lay ahead. Following the conventions of the trade, Zong’s crew had loaded more than twice the people it could safely transport. Unsurprisingly, they had secured an equally unscrupulous insurer to underwrite their ‘cargo’ for any damages.