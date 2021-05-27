Exploration Place hosts National Geographic’s ‘Monster Fish’ exhibit
There’s something very fishy with Exploration Place’s new summer exhibition. “Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants” — an interactive traveling exhibition based on the popular Nat Geo WILD TV series “Monster Fish “ — opens Friday, May 28, and will be on display until Monday, Sept. 6, at Wichita’s science center. It’s one of two traveling exhibitions Exploration Place is hosting this summer; the other is the youngster-oriented “Paw Patrol: Adventure Play.”www.kansas.com