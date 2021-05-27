On the Public Health Consequences of the Palm Oil Revolution

People are fed by the food industry, which pays no attention to health, and are healed by the health industry, which pays no attention to food. Dr. Anoop Misra drew back the flimsy curtain in his office, and the patient stepped down from the exam table, gently tugging the bottom of his shirt so as to obscure a considerable midsection. “I’m not here to give you sweet words,” said the soft-spoken endocrinologist, who, in addition to seeing patients six days a week at this upscale health center in New Delhi, chairs India’s National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation. Dressed in a white lab coat and with neatly parted thick gray hair, Misra reclaimed his position behind the desk and turned his attention to the patient’s wife. What did she cook at home, he wanted to know, and using which kinds of oils? “The diet is all fried,” the doctor told me after the couple had gone. “This man is sixty-two and has already suffered a heart attack seven years ago.”