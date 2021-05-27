Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

How Ra’ad Abdulqadir Changed the Iraqi Prose Poem Forever

By Mona Kareem
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s late 90s Baghdad: with a trembling heart and weak joints, Ra’ad Abdulqadir, the editor of Aqlam literary magazine, would return from his office to his home in the western outskirts of the capital every day. He would change into his pajamas, lay down on the couch, and begin to write a poem for what would become his most notable work, Falcon with Sun Overhead. He would then doze off with the notebook resting on his belly. Like much of the rest of Iraq, Ra’ad spent the 90s suffering from health issues, and the hospital visits became part of his routine. He hated doctors and hospitals and chronicled their dreadful presence in his poems. “The poet used to be an angel,” he told novelist Warid Badir al-Salim in what’s considered his last interview in 1999. “Now he is a coal miner.”

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avicenna
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Poetry Project#Books And Literature#Classic Literature#The Notebook#Falcon#Arab#Ministry Of Culture#Non Iraqi#Hassan Ajmi Caf#Iraqi Prose Poetry#Mr Ra Ad#Iraqi Poetry#Iraqi Poets#Zaki Credits Ra Ad#Poems#Poet Ali Jaafar#Literary Writing#Classic Verse#Modern Arabic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Creative Writing
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Iraq
Related
PoliticsStillwater News-Press

BUCHANAN: Were the wars wise, or worth it?

Through the long Memorial Day weekend, anyone who read the newspapers or watched television could not miss or be unmoved by it: Story after story after story of the fallen, of those who had given the “last full measure of devotion” to their country. Heart-rending is an apt description of...
MilitaryLebanon Democrat

Were this century's wars worth the cost?

Through the long Memorial Day weekend, anyone who read the newspapers or watched television could not miss or be unmoved by it: Story after story after story of the fallen, of those who had given the “last full measure of devotion” to their country. Heart-rending is an apt description of...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Officials upbeat on Iraqis' return

SHADDADI, Syria -- The Iraqi government is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria this week, a first-time move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in a long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from a site known as a breeding ground for young insurgents.
MilitaryForeign Policy

For Iraqis, War Is Not a Game

In an upcoming first-person shooter video game, Six Days in Fallujah, you can relive one of the bloodiest battles ever conducted by the U.S. Army. According to the gameplay trailer, which the game developers Victura and Highwire Games released a few days after the 18th anniversary of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, the gamer is placed in the boots of a U.S. Marine: You find yourself barging, uninvited, through the homes of innocent Iraqis in a quest to clear Fallujah of insurgents in the Second Battle of Fallujah.
WorldTimes-Argus

Alper: Cartoon message

Dear Mr. Danziger: I appreciate your email and your apology. And I feel badly about your lifelong antipathy towards Israel. I agree that modern Israelis are unlike the Jews you and your father used to know. The world loved Jews as victims, but cannot tolerate strong Jews who survive and thrive. Nor can the world abide a military as moral as Israel’s. While hundreds of thousands are being slain in Syria, Turkey, Yemen, Kurdistan, and the Chinese imprison a million Muslims, laser attention is focused only on Israelis’ amazing defense against rocket bombardment. Elie Wiesel said long ago the world cannot forgive the Israelis for acting morally in an immoral world.
ChinaCitizen Tribune

Today in History

Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year. On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France. On this date:
CiceroAeon Magazine

What Renaissance?

Renaissance philosophy started in the mid-14th century and saw the flowering of humanism, the rejection of scholasticism and Aristotelianism, the renewal of interest in the ancients, and created the prerequisites for modern philosophy and science. At least, this is the conventional story. But, in fact, there was no Renaissance. It is an invention by historians, a fiction made in order to tell a story – a compelling story about the development of philosophy, but nevertheless a story. In fact, all periodisation is ‘mere’ interpretation. This view is called historiographical nihilism.
Politicslibertysentinel.org

Memorial Day: Honoring American Heroes of Courage, Sacrifice, & Faith

Memorial Day in America, as an annual observance, can be traced back to the end of the Civil War, a war in which over a half-million died. Southern women scattered spring flowers on graves of both northern Union and southern Confederate soldiers. Many places claimed to have held the original...
Religionatmostfear-entertainment.com

Witchcraft Acts Through History, and Christian’s Hideous Murders

Witches, fairies, demons, and spirits have not always been mythical creatures that modern societies often depict. Based on theological and intellectual ideas that the brightest minds of the time supported, the supernatural was intrinsically connected to the very reality in which early modern people lived. Scholars published numerous works to...
Tupper Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The heroes and hell of war

TUPPER LAKE — At a Memorial Day service in Veterans Memorial Park, the crowd gathered on Park Street was asked to spend time thinking about the more than 1.4 million men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military, the decisions that led to the conflicts they fought in and the heroes who emerged, or didn’t.
Militarytheaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why a US Navy Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier would have no problem in defeating Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov in a 1v1 fight

Assuming both ships are without escort what flattop would win in 1v1, the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier or the Admiral Kuznetsov?. Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. In times of crisis, the first question leaders ask is: “Where are the carriers?” Often the presence of an aircraft carrier has deterred potential adversaries from striking against US interests.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This One Place Needs to Lock Down Immediately

Months after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout first started, officials have begun to breathe a collective sigh of relief as infection rates, hospitalization, and deaths continue to drop. And while these lower figures have made officials comfortable easing or removing local health precautions in some areas, some places are still struggling with surging case numbers. In fact, one place has chief White House COVID adviser, Anthony Fauci, MD, so concerned that he believes it needs to lock down again immediately. Read on to see which area he thinks needs to roll back its reopening.
Energy IndustryThe Jewish Press

Iranian Oil Refinery Ablaze

An explosion at an oil refinery in the southern part of Tehran on Wednesday caused flames to hit at least one tank of liquified gas at the site, according to Iranian state television. No casualties were reported. Iran’s official Press TV reported the fire reached a tank of liquified gas...
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...